MP Navneet Rana Gets Into Heated Argument With Amravati Police; Alleges Phone Tapping

A heated altercation broke out between Amravati MP Navneet Rana and police officials on Wednesday over the issue of recording her phone call that was made to lodge a complaint about love jihad. The incident occurred at around 12 noon when Rana, along with members of a Hindu organisation approached the Rajapeth police with the complaint of a Hindu girl's abduction and forceful marriage to a Muslim boy. Though the police nabbed the accused, the girl remained missing for over 24 hours.

Upon learning about the incident, Navneet Rana called the investigating officer and sought to know the whereabouts of the girl. However, the moment she demanded a strict inquiry into the matter, Rana claimed that the official began tapping her phone.

'Who gave you the right to record my call?'

Infuriated by this, she stormed into the Rajapeth police station today, September 7, and questioned why her call was recorded without permission. She also demanded the cop to show her the recording but he allegedly snatched the phone away.

"I had called the PIA and sought an update on the investigation into the matter of love jihad. But the moment I sought strict a inquiry against the boy, he started evading answers and recorded my call. How can he record my call without permission? I went to the police station today and asked him to show me his phone. He showed me the recording but quickly snatched it away. I realised that there was no auto-recording feature and he had deliberately taped my call," Rana alleged.

She further claimed that the cops misbehaved with her because she belongs to the Scheduled Caste and represented the case of a backward community. The MP also said that the cop who mistreated her was supported by the DGP.

In a video of the heated exchange at the police station, Rana was seen questioning the cop, "Who gave you the right to record my call? Did you deliberately try to record parts of my conversation? Tomorrow if the Chief Minister calls you, will you tap the phone? What gives you the right?"

This led to a dispute between the police officials and Rana. The MP said that she only called the police after the girl's parents approached her with the complaint. The family claimed that the girl was kept in the dark about the boy's intentions for an inter-faith marriage. "But when I called the inspector to tell him this, he recorded my call," Rana said, adding that she would lodge a complaint with the Home Ministry for breach of privacy.

