Independent MP Navneet Rana was shifted from the Byculla Jail where she was lodged after her arrest to the JJ Hospital earlier this morning. Providing details of the recent update, Rana’s lawyer mentioned that the BJP leader has a history of spondylosis which increased due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

In a letter written to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail on April 29, Rana's lawyer mentioned, "Our client has a history of Spondylosis, and after being subjected to incarceration in Judicial Custody, she was made to sit and sleep for long hours on the floor, due to which her Spondylosis pain got aggravated and only after repeated complaints and grievances on the 27/4/22 she was sent to JJ Hospital for examination and treatment".

The lawyer further stated that the doctors have specifically advised Rana to undergo a CT scan to understand the seriousness of her condition. The lawyer added that the jail authorities denied permission for the same.

He warned that if Rana’s health condition deteriorates due to a lack of timely treatment, then the jail authorities will be held responsible for the same.

Court order on bail plea of Rana couple today

A special court in Mumbai will pass its order on the bail pleas of jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today, May 4.

On Monday, a special court adjourned a decision on the bail application of the Rana couple to Wednesday. Presiding over the court for the trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, special Judge R N Rokade had reserved the order on Saturday after hearing both sides.

On April 2, the court said it could not pass a detailed order on the bail applications as it was hearing other cases. It adjourned the hearing to Wednesday since Tuesday is a public holiday due to Eid.

Hanuman Chalisa row

Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree. However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

(Image: PTI)