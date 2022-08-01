MP Navneet Rana Takes On Sanjay Raut After ED Arrest, Slams 'hero-like Attitude'

Independent MP Navneet Rana took on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, condemning his attitude after being arrested in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Speaking to reporters, Rana weighed on Raut's body language post his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and questioned whether it fitted a parlimentarian who has been accused of laundering the money of the poor.

"The people going behind jail are those who indulged in corruption. If a person misuses the money of the poor, then this should happen with him. The way he was waving his hand like a hero, pretending that he stands by the people, is this an attitude of a man accused in a corruption case?" questioned Navneet Rana.

She added, "His attitude, the action from his window showing that he is mighty, you fight back, but if the country's money is misused for corruption, then this kind of treatment should happen to him."

Sanjay Raut arrested

Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. According to sources, Raut was arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered'. Moreover, incriminating documents were also reportedly seized. The central agency as a part of its probe on Sunday conducted searches at his residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being brought out of ED office in Mumbai. He is being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical checkup. pic.twitter.com/dOD7ZPntLu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Following this arrest, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on the 'misuse of investigative agencies'. Kapil Sibal has raised questions on the Supreme Court's recent judgement upholding the ED's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and NCP workers announced protests outside the ED office in support of the incarcerated Shiv Sena MP.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanjay Raut's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Sanjay Raut threatened several persons to send them in Jail And today??? He is sent to Jail by ED. Truth always wins!"

The Rajya Sabha MP will be produced before a court in Mumbai later today, where the ED will seek his custody.