MP Neta Who Praised Kamal Nath's 'vision' Blames Staff After Sterilisation Order Rollback

After rescinding the controversial 'sterilisation' order, Madhya Pradesh Law Minister P C Sharma on Friday blamed an employee for mistakenly issuing the order. Sharma, who had hailed CM Kamal Nath's unparalleled vision, defended it stating that the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) were scheduled to be held in Indore in March 2020. The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred National Health Mission state Director Chhavi Bharadwaj who issued the order and posted Bharadwaj as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the state secretariat.

MP neta defends Kamal Nath's 'vision', blames employee for sterilisation order

"I had a discussion with the health dept. Now the order has been taken back. This has been issued by the mistake of an employee. The minister of the health department will take action. It has been taken by by the orders of Kamal Nath," Sharma said. Defending his laudation of Kamal Nath's vision, he added,"I was speaking of overall vision. IIFA is being organised, so many things are done."

Sharma defends order

Sharma blamed the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for the order saying,"This circular has been from the time of BJP's government. No one will be harmed by this. Nowadays everyone has a tendency of following 'small family, happy family'. We are trying to let families educate children without facing burden. I don't believe anyone has been fired from their jobs for such an issue."

MP govt withdraws 'sterilisation' order

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat informed that the State government has withdrawn the controversial order. The circular had threatened to fire male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) if they failed to convince at least one male to undergo sterilisation. While MP Law Minister P C Sharma had assured that as most families preferred smaller families now, the 'pro-sterilisation' circular will not result in anyone losing their jobs, BJP had likened the order to 'emergency-era' diktat.

Kamal Nath govt's 'pro-sterilisation' order

On Friday, a circular issued by the Madhya Pradesh government emerged which urged men to mobilise at least one man for sterilisation in the year 2019-20 failing which they could lose their jobs. The circular dated 11 February 2020 states that all male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) should mobilise at least five to 10 “willing beneficiaries” when camps are held in districts. It adds that if not their salaries would be withheld and that they would be compulsorily retired if they failed to do so.

