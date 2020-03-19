MP Political Crisis: Shivraj Says Rebel Congress MLAs Face 'danger To Life' If They Return

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, March 18, said that rebel Congress MLAs are staying in Bengaluru at their own will and their lives would be in danger if they return to the state.

In a press conference at MP's Sehore, Chouhan said the MLAs "ran away" from senior Congressman Digvijaya Singh and did not want to meet him. Digvijaya was detained earlier for attempting to meet the MLAs in the Bengaluru resort.

"If the rebel MLAs come to the state (Madhya Pradesh), their lives would be in danger. The government did not want them to reach the Assembly. There was an attack on Scindia's vehicle. Do they come here without thinking about their lives? They have said that they can appear before the Supreme Court. They are there at their own will because of this government," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the press conference.

He went on to say that Digvijaya Singh arrived at Bengaluru with his "rowdy men" to threaten the MLAs. "After the results were out (December 2018), we would have tried to form the government but we did not want this. Digvijaya Singh wants to save the government. He wants to meet MLAs, who are in Bengaluru. They said they ran away because of him and did not want to meet him," said Chouhan. The BJP leader reiterated his demand for the floor test in the state Assembly.

Political Tension in Bengaluru

Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh government, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru to meet the 21 rebel MLAs lodging in the city's Ramada Hotel. Digvijaya in a desperate attempt to connect with the rebel MLAs, allegedly reasoned that he wished to meet the MLAs and seek support from them ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for which he is a candidate but was stopped by police due to security reasons in view of the rebel MLAs' seeking security concerning an alleged threat to their lives. The Congress leader then sat on a dharna outside the hotel after which he was detained by the cops.

Congress spooked

Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh coupled with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress has been in a desperate situation, running the risk of government collapse as well as the risk of losing upcoming Rajya Sabha elections after the rebel MLAs served resignations. However, out of 22, only six resignations have been accepted by the Speaker so far.

(With ANI inputs; ANI photo)

