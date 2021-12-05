MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Resigns As Anchor Of Sansad TV Show Over Suspension From RS

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday resigned as the anchor for a show on Sansad TV, days after her suspension from the Rajya Sabha along with eleven others over 'unruly' behaviour in the previous Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, she said, "It is with deep anguish that I step down as anchor of Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahaani. I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show, as I have been denied space in (Rajya Sabha) for discharging parliamentary duties due to arbitrary suspension of us 12 MPs. Hence, as much as I was committed to the show, I must step away."

Sharing her resignation letter on Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said, "When today, the highest number of women MPs have been suspended for an entire session in recorded history of Rajya Sabha, I need to speak up for them. Also, 12 MPs being suspended for an entire session for their conduct in the previous session has never happened in parliament history."

It is with anguish that I step down as anchor of @sansad_tv’s show Meri Kahani,I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but denied space on it fr discharging parliament duties due to arbitrary suspension.Hence as much as I was committed to the show,I must step away. pic.twitter.com/6hSMFEWjBA — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 5, 2021

Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire session

As many as 12 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire ongoing Winter Session for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session held in August. The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

The suspended MPs include - six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M). The leaders have been holding day-long protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex demanding revocation of their suspension.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had earlier termed the Centre 'weak' and cited that Rule 256 which does not allow a member from Rajya Sabha to be suspended for the remainder of the Parliament session.

Image: PTI