MP: Robert Vadra offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple; says BJP did nothing for its development

Ujjain, Apr 10 (PTI) Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he offered prayers.

Talking to reporters later, Vadra accused the ruling BJP of doing nothing for the development of the temple.

Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the temple in the morning and offered prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum of the famous pilgrimage centre, which is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

"Change is coming here due to the work started by our government (Congress)…. Our government did a good work here. But the BJP government has done nothing," Vadra told reporters, adding that the facilities in the Mahakaleshwar temple premises need to be developed further as devotees from across the country visit the place.

Vadra said he felt peace after offering prayers and added that he sought blessings for the family and people.

When asked about the rising inflation in the country, he said that people should come forward to oppose as the "government is thinking about its own good".

He, however, said that he does not want to talk about political issues as he is on a "spiritual and religious visit" here.

Meanwhile, responding to Vadra's allegation that the ruling BJP has done nothing for the development of Mahakaleshwar temple, party's state unit spokesman Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, "Robert Vadra neither understands the temples nor does he have any respect for such places." Vadra's party is opposing the construction of Ram temple, he alleged.

"But now he is visiting temples on the advice of pundits in a bid to avoid action against himself," he said.

The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, which lasted only 15 months and collapsed in March 2020, had started implementing the Mahakaleshwar temple development project. But after the BJP came to power later, its government renewed the plan and the implementation is currently underway as per that plan. PTI COR ADU NP NP