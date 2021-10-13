MP Students Booked For Assaulting Schoolmates Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants

An FIR was lodged against a group of Muslim students after a student and a teacher were allegedly beaten up at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district due to a disagreement over shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," police said on Wednesday. A case was filed against roughly 20 persons following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday in Barod town, about 175 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal, they added.

Students from diverse communities, including Hindu and Muslim, attend the private school, said Rakesh Sagar, Superintendent of Police in Agar Malwa, on Wednesday. There was some disagreement among students about raising the slogan (Bharat Mata Ki Jai) in school, but the issue was resolved. Later, he claimed, other students allegedly beat up boys from the opposing side outside the school.

"After leaving school, some Muslim students along with other people attacked a student named Bharat Singh Rajput and his friends and beat them up with sticks near Kasai Mohalla after school. Also, they said that what is Mother India, who are you to tell us to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and they also threatened to kill them," informed the police.

According to another police official, students at the school sing the national song and chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" following the prayer. Some Muslim children were not singing "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and Bharat Singh Rajput (19), a Class 12 student, objected, culminating in a confrontation, he said.

Rajput later told to police that on his way home from school on Tuesday, he and a teacher were stopped and allegedly beaten up, according to the official. According to the FIR, Rajput said that some Muslim boys and their companions abducted him, other boys, and a Scheduled Caste schoolteacher in Barod's Kasai Mohalla area. According to the complaint, the accused attacked him and others, stating who were they to make them raise the slogan and beat them up with sticks. The complainant claimed that when the teacher began filming the incident on his phone, the accused attacked him with sticks and shattered his phone.

However, SP Rakesh Sagar said, “It is more an issue of proper counselling and guidance than a legal offence as all those involved are students. The school teachers and principal should impart moral lessons to students." “A case under Indian Penal Code sections for assault and rioting, and provisions of the SC-ST Act has been registered following a complaint over the dispute," the SP said.

According to another officer, the lawsuit was filed after Rajput's complaint against nine named people and 8-10 additional unidentified people. Some people were arrested for questioning, and he stated that further legal action would be taken after an inquiry into the issue. Badod station in-charge Vivek Kamodia informed that the police have registered a case under several sections against Tahir, Azhar, Shakeel, Pintu, Shofi, Raja, and others based on Bharat Singh's accusation. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, he informed.

(with inputs from PTI/ANI)

Image: Shutterstock