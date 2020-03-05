Coronavirus: MP Sushil Gupta Writes To Naidu, Seeks Strict Sanitation In Parliament

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in India, Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Kumar Gupta on Thursday urged Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to set up preventive measures to contain the spread of virus including the provision of a thermal scanner within Parliament House complex.

In a letter addressed to Vice-President Naidu, Kumar said that Coronavirus poses a serious threat to the country, a proper sanitation drive must be ensured in the Parliament by setting up strict sanitation procedures.

Sushil noted that Parliament members come in contact with people from all walks of life. Foreign nationals also frequently visit the complex to carry out various official and non-official assignments, he added.

WATCH | Health Min Issues Detailed Coronavirus Update In Rajya Sabha; '29 positive Cases'

"Please ask the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for spraying disinfectants in the entire Parliament complex. If anybody is noticed with symptoms of getting infected by this virus, he or she may please ask for an immediate medical check-up. Provision of a thermal given a serious thought scanner within the Parliament House complex should also," Sushil said in his letter.

READ | Indians Don't Need To Panic Yet About Coronavirus, Says Leading Researcher Gagandeep Kang

29 test positive for Coronavirus in India

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday presented a statement on the novel coronavirus outbreak, in the Rajya Sabha. Vardhan said that India has reported a total of 29 positive cases of the Coronavirus. He also mentioned that our country initiated required preparedness and action since January 17, much before the advice of the World Health Organisation.

READ | Coronavirus: Health Ministry Asks States To Form Rapid Response Teams To Stop Community Transmission

Coronavirus, which was first originated in China and has now spread in more than 74 countries, has killed more than 3,200 globally.

"In our country as on March 4, a total of 29 positive cases have been reported so far, of these three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and have been discharged already. Since the last three days, travel-related cases have increased in our country. The first one is from Delhi with a travel history to Italy. On from Telangana with travel history from Dubai and contact with a person from Singapore. Both are clinically stable," Harsh Vardhan told the House.

READ | Coronavirus: Foreigners With Travel History To Italy, S Korea Have To Submit 'negative' Certificate For Entering India

(With inputs from ANI)