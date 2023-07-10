Last Updated:

MP Urination Case: BJP Functionary From Sidhi Quits Party, Slams Local MLA

The general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sidhi district unit on Sunday quit the party over the urination incident after slamming the local MLA

Press Trust Of India
A video that went viral on social media earlier this week showing a tribal youth being urinated upon by a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, has caused national outrage, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to call the victim home and washing his feet as an act of atonement.

"My resignation is final. I had e-mailed it to MP BJP chief VD Sharma two days ago. I have posted it in the BJP's office-bearers' Whatsapp group. The party has not asked me to take back my resignation," Sidhi BJP general secretary Vivek Kol, an MBA who had unsuccessfully contested the last MP Assembly polls from Churhat seat as a BSP candidate, told PTI over phone.

Sidhi BJP district president Devkumar Singh couldn't be contacted for his comment over Kol's resignation.

Kol, in his resignation letter, said he had been hurt with the acts of local BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla over the past two years, including alleged encroachment of tribal land and other atrocities in Sidhi.

Now his alleged "representative" has urinated on a tribal man, which has distressed him, Kol claimed.

The BJP has maintained that the accused had no link to MLA Shukla. Kol also made other allegations on Shukla in the letter. 

