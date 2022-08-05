Last Updated:

'MPs Cannot Avoid Summons Of Law Enforcement Agencies In Criminal Cases': Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said that MPs cannot claim immunity from being arrested, detained or questioned in criminal cases citing house duties.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
VENKAIAH NAIDU

Image: PTI


Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that Members of Parliament cannot claim immunity from being arrested/detained/questioned in criminal cases citing the reason of parliamentary House duties.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu said, "Whatever has happened in the last 2-3 days, I want to clarify one thing. There is a wrong notion among the members (of parliament) that they have a privilege from actions by agencies while the (parliament) session is on. I have given serious thought and examined all the precedence." Adding further the chairperson of Rajya Sabha cited Article 105 of the constitution and said that MPs enjoy certain privileges in carrying out their parliamentary duties without hindrance.

"One of the privileges is that an MP cannot be arrested in a civil case 40 days before the commencement of the session or committee meeting and 40 days thereafter. However, in criminal matters, MPs are not on a different footing than a common citizen. That means MP does not enjoy from immunity from being arrested in the criminal case during the session or otherwise," Naidu told the Upper House.

'MPs are liable to be arrested/detained/questioned even during session': RS Chairperson

Referring to Supreme Court’s judgement in K Anandam Nambiar, Naidu said that the Supreme Court has mentioned so far as the order of detention is concerned, that no member of parliament can claim no special status other than that available to the common citizen. “They (MPs) are liable to be arrested, detained, questioned during even in the session," Venkaiah Naidu said.

READ | Venkaiah Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Notably, this comes after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on August 04, contended that the ED's summon to him was inappropriate considering that the session was underway.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This session is going on. I am an MP and Leader of Opposition. But I received summon from the ED when the Parliament is going on asking me to come quickly. And the second thing is I have to go at 12.30 pm. I don't want to avoid it in accordance with the law. I want to obey the law. But is it appropriate for summoning me when the Parliament session is going on?" 

READ | Gujarat elections: Senior leaders Raju Parmar & Naresh Raval dump Congress; to join BJP

It is pertinent to mention that Kharge was called by the ED for the investigation in connection to the National Herald case wherein the party leaders-- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were also questioned.

READ | Delhi: Congress workers make rotis on road in symbolic protest against inflation, GST
READ | Haryana CM pans Congress on National Herald; 'Centre will take accounts of its wrongdoing'
READ | Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament; Rahul says democracy being murdered
First Published:
COMMENT