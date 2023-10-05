MP’s Historic Move, 35% Reservation To Women In Government Jobs

After the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the centre introduced Women’s Reservation Bill to reserve 33 per cent seats in elected bodies for women, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced 35 per cent reservation for women in Government jobs.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has issued a notification suggesting 35 per cent reservation in recruitment to women. The Madhya Pradesh Government has also amended the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 for granting reservation to women. However, the 35% quota formula will be applicable to all Government departments except the Forest Department.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 per cent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise,” said the notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Notification issued by Madhya Pradesh government

Chauhan’s women-centric schemes

This is not the first time that Madhya Pradesh CM Chauhan has announced a pro-women scheme. Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to provide 35 per cent reservation to women in police and other Government jobs and 50 per cent reservation for women in teaching posts. The state also offers concessional tariffs for registry of property in case it is in a woman’s name.

Be it the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', under which eligible women get Rs 1,250 per month, or the Mukyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana, Madhya Pradesh leads from ahead as far as pro-women schemes are concerned. The announcements of the aforementioned schemes have come ahead of the Assembly Elections due in the state for later this year. With women voters emerging as a decisive segment in recent times, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the announcements by CM Chauhan are seen as major outreach by the incumbent BJP Government.