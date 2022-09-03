MP's Narottam Mishra Calls Out Bollywood's Hypocrisy; 'Only Targets BJP-ruled States'

In the wake of the recent incidents, the Madhya Pradesh government took on the Bollywood lobby on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, MP Home Minister, Narottam Mishra said that the reaction of the who's who of the glamour world depended on 'which party is in power in the state, in which the incident takes place'.

MP govt takes on Bollywood gang

To prove his point, Mishra cited recent incidents starting from the horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver in his shop in the hustling bustling lane in Udaipur in June to the immolation of Ankita Singh by her stalker in August. Naming a few people associated with the industry, the Minister labelled them as 'sleeper cells of the Tukde-Tukde gang, and said, "When Kanhaiya was killed in Rajasthan, did they say anything? In Jharkhand, our daughter Ankita was burnt alive, did they react? No."

"If an incident takes place in a BJP-ruled state, then see them...There will be a gang which will fear living in India...Another, which will resort to returning their awards. And then, shout at the top of their voices," he said, calling it a 'testimony of a filthy mindset'.