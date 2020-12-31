Mufti Accuses Centre Of Using ED To Hound Opponents, Stresses On 'legitimacy Of Process'

On Thursday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the Union government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate for hounding "political opponents". In a letter addressed to the ED Director, she mentioned that people connected to her were being summoned in connection with a certain case. She added that the questioning of these persons is focused on her personal, political and financial affairs. To buttress her point, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM pointed out that PDP youth wing president Waheed Para had been arrested before the District Development Council polls.

While expressing her willingness to be questioned by any investigative agency, Mufti contended that the legitimacy of the process is of paramount importance. Drawing the ED's attention towards Section 21(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the PDP chief demanded that the agency could question her or examine her electronic devices only in the presence of her representative and under the supervision of an impartial authority. Moreover, the ex-CM made it clear that she mount a legal challenge in case of a breach of the norms of "law, good conduct and constitutionalism".

My letter to the Director of ED, an agency being weaponised as a tool to hound political opponents by the ruling party. pic.twitter.com/MgEG6bINzL — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 31, 2020

Mufti seeks to clarify Gupkar Alliance's stance

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the victorious DDC election candidates in Srinagar on Tuesday, Mufti asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status within the ambit of the Indian constitution. In the lead-up to the polls, Mufti had come under fire for saying that she won't raise the national flag until Article 370 is brought back. Additionally, BJP stepped up the attack on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration after NC president Farooq Abdullah reportedly sought China's help to restore Article 370.

Seeking to address this criticism, Mufti clarified that her PDP's struggle was not against the people of India but the party and government that "humiliated" J&K by repealing its special status. Recalling the work done during her short-lived alliance government with BJP, the ex-CM said, "We formed the government. But we did not leave our agenda. If I had compromised on our principles, the government would not have collapsed."

