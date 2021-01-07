Mufti Alleges Intimidation & Detention Of PDP DDC Members, Posts Video To Support Claim

On Thursday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti posted a video to support her claim that District Development Council members are being "illegally detained" by the J&K administration. In the video, an elected DDC member belonging to PDP is being prevented from leaving his house owing to security concerns. He is heard saying, "I am a representative of the public I have been elected. People are facing many difficulties. We are not being allowed to go even though it is our leader's birth anniversary. We are protesting against this administration which is imposing curbs. I will go on a hunger strike from Saturday".

On the other hand, Mufti pointed out that BJP and J&K Apni Party leaders are able to move around freely. According to the former J&K CM, this was a tactic to lure or intimidate People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration members to switch their allegiance to the BJP camp. Incidentally, NC vice president Omar Abdullah too has been levelling similar allegations after the 2020 DDC polls.

This is how DDC members are being illegally detained by J&K admin. Funnily enough, BJP & its proxies can roam around freely but only opposition is jailed under the guise of ‘security’. Purpose being to tempt or intimidate them to switch sides. @manojsinha_ @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/itEDHVs7Yz — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 7, 2021

The DDC polls

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition by winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M), and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

