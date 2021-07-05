'Muh Me Ram, Bagal Me Chhuri': Mayawati Takes Jibe At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's DNA Remark

Responding to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's DNA remark, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said there is a difference between what they say and their actions. She also questioned the RSS if it believes in Hindu-Muslim unity then why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to follow it. She said that statement of the RSS chief was similar to "Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri," a Hindi proverb that means two-faced nature.

"BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and other states are running on narrow agenda of RSS. Nobody is going to believe him (Mohan Bhagwat) because everyone knows their words and action don't match. BJP does not have any existence without the support and cooperation of RSS. Despite this, RSS is unable to make BJP and its governments follow what he (Mohan Bhagwat) said yesterday. This is clear that the words and deeds of RSS don't match. Whatever they say especially in matters of casteism, communalism and religion, they do the opposite," Mayawati said in a statement in Hindi.

Addressing an event 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best' organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch on Sunday, Bhagwat asked the Muslim community not to get trapped in fear that Islam is in danger in the country. He also asserted that those involved in lynchings were against the Hindutva ideology.

"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," the RSS chief said.

He said that the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is there is no difference between them. "People of India have the same DNA. There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said.

Opposition irked

Bhagwat's remarks evoked sharp criticism from the opposition parties. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the "Sangh has sown seeds of hatred against Muslims, which won’t be easy to remove."

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said the "hatred is the product of Hindutva...Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse’s Hindutva thinking. The lynching of Muslims is also the result of this thinking."