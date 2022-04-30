Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Asserts Secularism Means 'inclusive Development' For BJP; Slams Oppn

Secularism for some people is a 'political device' of deceit to grab votes, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated on Saturday, adding that for the BJP, however, it is a draft of 'inclusive development.' Naqvi's remark came as the Union Minister recently visited Haryana's Nuh district and interacted with BJP workers. He also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects and programmes of the Centre and the State government in a meeting with senior administration officials.

While addressing a 'Jan Chaupal' event and other programmes under the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' initiative in Haryana's Nuh district, the Minority Affairs Minister stated, "Some 'fringe elements' are conspiring to disturb the fabric of communal harmony in the society by spreading 'fear' as they are frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"The Modi government of iqbal (authority), insaaf (justice) and imaan (integrity) have replaced the politics of the privileged with the prominence of people," the senior BJP leader added. Social harmony is the door to the successful journey of 'inclusive empowerment', Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

For some people, secularism is a political device of deceit to grab votes, but for the BJP it is a draft of inclusive development, Naqvi said. Secularism is a "commitment to harmony and co-existence" and not a "path of political purpose", he asserted. "Some people want to weaken the strength of India's unity in diversity and strength of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' through their conspiracy," the Minister said, adding, "We should not allow such elements to succeed under any circumstances."

Naqvi continued saying, "Some fringe elements are fidgety and frustrated" due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under the leadership of PM Modi." He further added that such people are conspiring to disturb the fabric of social and communal harmony in society by spreading fear and falsehoods. "We have to work unitedly to defeat these elements who want to create confusion and confrontation in the society. PM Modi has made common people a precious partner in progress and prosperity by removing prejudiced politics of caste and community," he added.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said that PM Modi has worked with a commitment to 'decision with delivery' in order to ensure socio-economic-education empowerment of all sections of society during the last eight years. Naqvi added that the Indian economy has achieved several milestones under the effective and dynamic leadership of PM Modi.