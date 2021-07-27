Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Govt Ready To Answer All Oppn's Questions Amid Clashes In Parliament

The monsoon session of the Parliament has been rough as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was forced to multiple adjournments due to protests by the Opposition over several issues. Following the series of vociferous protests and adjournments, Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the Centre held talks with the Opposition on Monday night and Tuesday morning to resolve the issue. According to the minister, the government has now assured the Opposition that it is ready to discuss all the issues raised in the Parliament.

The government will now actively participate in all discussions, says Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the government has now assured the protesting Opposition to answer all questions raised in both the Houses of Parliament. Naqvi said that he hoped that the Opposition shall now give notice of discussion in both the houses and said that the Chairman and Speaker shall decide when and as per what rules and regulations will the discussions take place. The decision is being looked upon as a move to peacefully complete the monsoon session of the Parliament which ends on August 13.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "We had discussions with the Opposition yesterday night and even today. We repeatedly told them one thing. The Government is ready to discuss all the issues and answer all the questions the Opposition wants to raise in both the houses of Parliament. We assured them that the Government will actively participate in all the discussions irrespective of the topics that the Opposition will take up in the Parliament."

"We hope that the Opposition will give notice for discussion of the issues they like. The Chairman and Speaker will decide when and as per what rules and regulations will the discussions take place," the minister added. The decision comes after the Houses were once again adjourned, amid the uproar by the Opposition, on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11.45 am for the first time and till 12 noon for the second time today, the sixth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Earlier on Monday, July 26, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. Meanwhile, the Lower House was adjourned thrice.

Naqvi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Home Minister

Meanwhile, reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s "Home Minister has failed the country" remarks, Naqvi accused the Congress leader of being ‘arrogant’. "The arrogance of power is still dancing over their head. Who is he to give this certificate?" Rahul Gandhi earlier today accused the Centre of sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people, terming the clashes 'dreadful consequences.'

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

IMAGE: PTI