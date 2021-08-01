Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Highlights Decline In Divorce Cases After Passage Of Triple Talaq Law

The central government on Saturday has announced to celebrate August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'. This was also the same day when two years back 'triple talaq' was declared illegal. Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the incidents of triple talaq have come down in a big way after making "triple talaq" a legal offence.

1 अगस्त 2021 को "मुस्लिम महिला अधिकार दिवस" के रूप में मनाया जाएगा: मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी https://t.co/Ws6a6dXPQZ — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 31, 2021

Naqvi's thoughts on Triple talaq and how it worked in favour of Muslim women

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had declared 'triple talaq or talaq biddat' as a legal offence on August 1, 2019. Naqvi asserted that by making triple talaq a legal offence, the Modi government has ensured their constitutional-fundamental-democratic and equality rights by strengthening the "self-reliance, self-respect, self-confidence" of Muslim women. Muslim women across the country had welcomed the decision with open arms. "Tomorrow on August 1, 2021, 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' will be celebrated by various organizations across the country," Naqvi added.

Muslim Women's Rights Day celebration

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is scheduled to attend a program concentrated on 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' on August 1, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav will be present. The commemoration of this day is to give more power to Muslim women. Modi government has ensured while passing the law that the constitutional-fundamental-democratic and equality rights would strengthen the "self-reliance, self-respect, self-confidence" of Muslim women.

Triple Talaq declared illegal

"Talaq-e-Sunnat" or "Talaq-ul-Raje" is a revocable divorce that was previously used as the 'most proper' form of talaq in which the husband expresses divorce in a single sentence - "I have divorced thee" - during the period of tuhr (when the wife is not menstruating) and then has to wait till the iddat period is over. Iddat period for a woman who has been divorced by her husband is usually three monthly periods and during this time, she cannot marry another man. If before the completion of iddat, the husband resumes cohabitation with his wife or says that "I have retained thee", the divorce is revoked.

Significantly, the Muslim Women Protection of Marriage Rights Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in July 2019 and President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on August 1, 2019. After the President's approval, triple talaq became a legal offence.

Image Credits - PTI