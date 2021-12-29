Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Questions Samajwadi Party Over 'no Credits' In Uttar Pradesh I-T Raids

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged links to Uttar Pradesh perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is nabbed by authorities for tax evasion in 'biggest cash recovery' of Rs 196 crore. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Naqvi condemned the unruly demonstration by SP workers attempting to dissolve any links with the five-day-long raids at Jain's properties. He taunted the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for not taking credit for the latest development in his state as he usually does.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party chief, Naqvi said, "Dishonesty and hooliganism are very clear in their brotherhood because they are being exposed one after the other. They think the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will take a back seat and the boss (Yadav) will take the throne again but the dream will remain a dream."

Naqvi hints at Akhilesh Yadav's links to I-T raids at Piyush Jain's properties

He further said, "Whenever there is an infrastructure project launch across Uttar Pradesh, even if it's a bridge, they come forward to claim the work is done by Samajwadi Party. Whenever PM Modi or CM Yogi inaugurate a project, they say Samajwadi Party had commenced it, so similarly perfume trade (referring to Piyush Jain's tax evasion) is yours too and you should come to the fore and take the onus."

The Minister's reference was made to the prime accused Piyush Jain, who is reportedly the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain, and the alleged manufacturer of the 'Samajwadi Party perfume', which was launched by Akhilesh Yadav. However, Yadav had snubbed any connection with the arrested perfume trader Piyush Jain and said, "If the raids in Kanpur and Kannauj are linked to SP, then I ask, where did all this money come from? Via an aircraft? Despite demonetisation, hefty amounts and black money cash are still surfacing. Where did they receive new currency notes from? After all, who can manage to hide this huge amount and the officials must apprise us of banks where they recovered it from."

The scuffle relates to the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood which the authorities have seized from the Kanpur-based trader.

Pursuant to the recent controversy over Rani Padmini's portrayal at a light and sound show in Chittorgarh, Naqvi asserted that the values and culture of India have and will never that of Congress'. The dispute surfaced after BJP MP raised objections to the part of the show that depicts how an awestruck Delhi Sultan Allauddin Khilji insisted to see Rani Padmini's face through a mirror reflection and said that he besieged Mewar to secure the Queen.