Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Says Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be 'armour For Abuse'

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said freedom of speech cannot be an "armour for abuse" and it should be used as a "hero" of harmony to defeat hatred.

The former Union minister said the "merchants of communal votes" are involved in "nefarious designs" to damage the country's legacy of inclusivity, and such elements should be defeated with the strength of unity and brotherhood.

Addressing the 'Samajik Samrasta Sammelan', organised by the Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh at the Vigyan Bhawan here on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Naqvi said people must use freedom of expression as a "hero" of harmony to defeat the "villain" of hatred.

He said the constitutional freedom of speech cannot be an "armour for anarchy and abuse".

Naqvi said Gautam Buddha was the "flag bearer" of social harmony and inclusive cultural commitment. His teachings and principles are an effective solution to problems of the world and the entire humanity, he added.

Gautam Buddha was an apostle of social unity and equality, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, devoting himself to the teachings and ideals of Gautam Buddha, has been working with the mantra of development without discrimination and development with dignity to ensure happiness and prosperity in the life of every section of the society, the BJP leader said.

"The proprietors of privileged politics are desolated and distressed due to Modi’s politics of performance," he said.

They are unable to digest India's rising global stature under PM Modi's dynamic and effective leadership, the former minority affairs minister said.

India is the only country where crores of believers of almost all religions of the world live peacefully, Naqvi said.

Former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, VHP Delhi president Kapil Khanna, Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh national president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, among others were present on the occasion.