Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Says Mehbooba Mufti's 'proposals Filled With Ill Motives'

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks, urging the BJP to strike dialogues with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the Kashmir issue. Stating that Mufti's remarks are fuelled with ill-motives and anti-national interests, Naqvi said the former J&K Chief Minister could not stand the sight of development of and happiness in the Valley. The statement holds relevance as Mufti claimed peace would be far-fetched as long as the Kashmir issue remained 'unresolved'.

The PDP head's call for peaceful dialogue with Islamabad surfaced after militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in the Budgam district on Saturday.

Few cannot stand prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir: Naqvi slams Mehbooba Mufti

"Few peoples' advice is mala fide (Mufti's latest mention to deliberate Kashmir issue with Pakistan); even though they appear to aim somewhere, their intentions are elsewhere," Naqvi said.

"Following the death of terror and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, some are happy with the development, however, others are disappointed to see terrorism evade the Valley. People of Jammu and Kashmir are on the path to prosperity and happiness but this seems to hinder someone's self-interest. That is why they keep suggesting matters while their proposals are filled with ill motives too," he added.

No peace in J&K until the Kashmir issue is resolved: PDP chief Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said that there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved and claimed that dialogue with Pakistan was the only way to solve this. She claimed that Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for 70 years and urged the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of J&K. Furthermore, Mufti went on to slam the BJP government and accused them of "speaking the language of oppression".

Addressing a worker’s convention in Ramban on the last day of her week-long tour of Jammu, the PDP chief asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee both visited Pakistan, but why do they (BJP) feel perturbed when we speak about it (holding dialogue with the neighbouring country).”

Mufti alleged that the present government was oppressing voices by sending the youth to jails. She went on to slam the BJP’s claim that they had set everything right after the abrogation of Article 370. “If their claim is true, what is the need to deploy 10 lakh soldiers in Kashmir?” she asked.