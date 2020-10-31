Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Congress Over Pulwama Attack Statements, Demands Apology

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday lambasted the Opposition for doubting the country and its soldiers after the Pulwama attack. Attacking Congress, the Union Minister said that the party should apologise to the country and to the soldiers. Calling the Congress party 'irresponsible', he further alleged that the party never works for the benefit of the country.

'Congress attacked Nation ruthlessly'

While speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister said, "Congress should come ahead and undo their statements that they had made right after the Pulwama incident at least on this special occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti. Instead of questioning the attack, they had attacked the nation ruthlessly which was totally uncalled for".

Adding further, the Union Minister said that the nation has not seen such an irresponsible leadership or party. "They raise questions on national security and the bravery of our soldiers. They sang praises of Pakistan and when it backfired, instead of accepting it, they are trying to justify it. They should apologise to the nation and its bravehearts.

"What can they do. They were bonding with Pakistan. When they (Pakistan) have accepted it, the Congress has gone silent. They should be ashamed", he said.

PM attacks Opposition

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce on the Opposition and said that those questioning the 2019 Pulwama terror attack are exposed after Pakistan's admission in their Parliament. Speaking at the event organised on the National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Modi said that those resorting to politics after the Pulwama terror attack were playing to the tunes of the "enemy nation." He urged them to not indulge in such "dirty politics" as it will only benefit the anti-national forces. The Prime Minister is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade and offered tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Pakistan admits to Pulwama Attack

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred. Chaudhry, who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology, said 'Pulwama was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's narration of Pakistan Army chief Bajwa's trepidation at India's threat when Pak had captured Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'entered Indian territory and attacked them.' (India me ghuske maara).

