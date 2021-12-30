Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Farooq Abdullah For Doubting SIT Report On Hyderpora Encounter

After National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that "clean chit" given to the security forces by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Team in the Hyderpora encounter is "wrong", Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed the NC chief, saying that there should not be any politics over security forces who are protecting the people of J&K.

Naqvi stated, "The people who were against the security and development of J&K people and were doing the work of speedbreaker are frightened. Security forces are doing their work for peace and security of J&K people. There should no politics on this. Those who were working as shield of terrorists and separatists, are isolated today."

On Thursday, the SIT formed by Jammu and Kashmir Police gave a clean chit to the forces stating that one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, while the owner of the building died in the "crossfire" when an ultra used them as a human shield.

'The police report is wrong': Farooq Abdullah

However, in a shocking statement, Farooq Abdullah had said, "The police report is wrong. The police have done it to save themselves. They had killed them and there is no doubt about it. A judicial probe should be announced to bring out the truth of the Hyderpora encounter. The Police should not work like this where they cause pain to the hearts of people."

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the Opposition was being "bullied" into silence by penal action warnings. "SIT’s clean chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched-up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?" Mufti asked.

"Remarks on the SIT probe by different political parties isn’t mere speculation. They are grounded in facts. The administration’s aversion & discomfort with the truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by ‘penal action’ warnings won't work," she added.

Hyderpora encounter

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on 15 November, with the police confirming that all slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were "innocent", prompting the police to order the inquiry.