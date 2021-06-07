Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Rahul Gandhi For Trying To Create 'havoc And Fear' Amid COVID-19

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in India, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attempting "to create havoc, confusion, and fear among people" about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naqvi was quoted by ANI saying, "In the midst of the COVID-19, the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi tried to create havoc, confusion, and fear among people. We salute the patience of the people for not falling prey to the feudal conspiracy syndicate and the bundle of crimes that their party is. All this time, people have diligently worked towards driving the virus away."

"The pandemic did not only hit India. The whole world had to face its repercussions. It has been our aim that no one should face any problems or get infected with the virus," he added.

COVID situation in India

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

(With ANI Inputs)