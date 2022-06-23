Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Takes Jibe At MVA Alliance; 'Govt On Dialysis Does Not Last Long'

As the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra after unrest in the ruling-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a jibe at the Maharashtra government and said that a "government on dialysis" does not last long.

Speaking to reporters on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, wherein the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led-government has been fighting for its survival, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi recited a couplet from the famous 'Mughal-e-Azam' song, "Jab raat hai aisi matwali to subah ka alam kya hoga. (When the night is like this, then what will be the condition of the morning)." The Union Minister for Minority Affairs further added, "Dummy cars and a government on dialysis do not last long."

Notably, the politics in Maharashtra is changing as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Eknath Shinde showcases strength

On June 23, the rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain. (Shinde sir you move forward, we stand with you)". Among the 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 are Independent MLAs.

#BREAKING | 42 MLAs with Eknath Shinde; 13 with Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, MLA Deepak Kesarkar from the Eknath Shinde camp spoke to Republic and claimed that more Shiva Sena MLAs are coming to join the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde. "I am with Eknath Shinde, very firm on my stand that Shiv Sena should be with BJP. Have all the respect for Uddhav Thackeray, but we have been insisting on the alliance with BJP. If the PM and CM work together, the state will prosper... More MLAs coming to Guwahati, we are together and ready to prove numbers tomorrow," Kesarkar said.