Mukhtar Abbas Slams Congress' 'two Indias' Remark: 'They Cannot Look Above Gandhi Family'

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre saying that the government has formed "two Indias", Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed the Congress leadership for questioning the government.

Speaking to ANI, he said that "India is one and the Congress is not capable to understand that."

Adding more to it, he said that the country is in safe hands, and even those who question it know that no one can snatch even half-inch of land from India. "Congress needs to come out of 'India is Indira, Indira is India' mentality as they cannot look above the Gandhi family," he added.

Notably, his reaction came in the backdrop of the scathing attack launched by Rahul Gandhi on the BJP government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday alleging that the gap between rich and poor is widening in the country. Noting that 10 people in the country have more wealth than the 40% of Indians, he said that there are "two Indias," one for the rich people who have immense wealth, immense power and the other one is for the poor.

The era of 'king' has come: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi during his participation in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Presidential address accused the central government of having a "flawed vision" and further said that the "era of the kingdom" has come back. Further placing his argument, he said that the Centre has a flawed vision and has no idea of the country's history. "Congress had smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now that has come back again. There is a vision that India can be ruled by a stick from the Centre. Every time such a thing has happened, the stick has been broken," he remarked.

Furthermore, Gandhi also alleged that the Judiciary, Election Commission, and Pegasus are playing an instrumental role in destroying the voice of the union of States.

India has weakened internally and externally, alleges Rahul Gandhi

In another argument placed in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that India is at risk from external as well as internal factors. Referring to the China-Pakistan alliance, he said that the presidential speech had nothing about it and the government has failed in stopping their closeness. He also accused the RSS and BJP of playing with the foundation of the country and weakening the links within the country. "India has completely isolated and is surrounded by Nepal, Afghanistan, and China", he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that China has a clear vision and has put its foundation in Doklam which is a serious threat to the nation.

