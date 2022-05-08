Mukhtar Naqvi Condemns Khalistan Flag Incident; Slams AAP Over Tajinder Bagga's Arrest

Reacting to the incident of Khalistani flags being placed on the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamsala, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted that "the people of our country won't let such conspiracies succeed."

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Union Minister on Minority Affairs said, "Some people are bent on tarnishing the unity and harmony of our country. They are involved in such a conspiracy. But the people of our country won't let such conspiracies succeed. This time also, it will not be successful."

On Sunday, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribings made on the walls were done with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

'Unfortunate': Naqvi on allegations of BJP leader not being allowed to wear turban during arrest

Reacting to allegations of Punjab Police not allowing BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to wear his turban while he was being arrested from his residence in Jakanpuri, Delhi, Naqvi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government.

Talking to Republic, the Union Minister said, "It's unfortunate. If the chowkidar comes in the role of thief then what will happen?" and advised the AAP government to use power for the protection of the people instead of settling political scores.

"Use power for people's protection and prosperity, not for political score. In any democracy, this kind of revenge work will not be successful," Naqvi said.

When asked about the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) seeking a report from Punjab Chief Secretary, Naqvi said, "Action will be taken against whoever is responsible for this," referring to Bagga's turban row.

Notably, Tajinder Bagga was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban when Punjab police came to arrest him on Friday from his Delhi residence. Subsequently, NCM on Saturday sought a report from Punjab's chief secretary within seven days on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary, Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during his arrest by Punjab police on Friday. This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

Himachal CM vows strict action in Khalistani flag incident

After Khalistani flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur responded sharply to the incident and called it 'cowardly,' further noting that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Condemning the incident, CM Jairam Thakur stated, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong."