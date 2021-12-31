Mukhtar Naqvi Reacts To UP IT Crackdown, Demands Answers From Samajwadi Party

While a major crackdown relating to tax evasion is being carried out by the Income Tax Department in Uttar Pradesh,

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Samajwadi Party over SP leaders being under the radar of the IT Department for unaccounted cash recovery. Naqvi's statement came in view of the raids carried out on Friday at the premises of perfume baron and Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain (Pampi) in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at the recent raids carried out at perfume business entities, Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi said that the recovery of such a huge amount of money from SP leaders raises questions regarding the actual business behind the name of the perfume. He also questioned the source of such a large amount of money with SP leaders further demanding clarification on the raids.

Naqvi, who was speaking to Republic TV, further remarked that tension has prevailed in Akhilesh Yadav's party due to the arrest of big leaders and personalities under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Income Tax Department raids multiple premises linking to perfume entities

Uncovering a major hideout of tax evasion, the Income Tax Department raided multiple locations linked to perfume barons in Uttar Pradesh. As a part of its investigation, various premises of perfume baron and Samajwadi party leader Pushpraj Jain (Pampi) were also raided. During this, the department came across multiple bank accounts of Jain and his family members. Apart from that, searches were also carried out in Kanpur, Surat, Mumbai, and many other places followed by a total of 20 premises being raided.

Reportedly, these raids were carried out after details from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department were obtained by the IT department of possible tax evasion by perfume business entities and many others. Earlier, Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain was also arrested by the GST intelligence unit after recovering unaccounted cash worth crores followed by a huge amount of gold and silver from multiple premises owned by him.

Later, he was also linked with the Samajwadi Party in the backdrop of the recent 'Samajwadi Ittar' or perfume launched by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Image: Republic World/PTI