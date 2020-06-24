Mukhtar Naqvi Slams Congress Over Constant Criticism; Calls Them A 'feudalistic Family'

Hitting out at the Congress party, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that the Centre doesn't need any "clearance certificate" from Congress over India and China border issue as under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership India's security and dignity is fully maintained. This statement from Naqvi comes a day after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the current crisis on the border with China is attributable to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said alleged that the party is not doing mentally well, citing their constant criticism over country COVID crisis and the soldiers.

"Without understanding the history and geography of the issue, Congress leaders are giving irresponsible statements. Even those who are wise in the Congress party are unable to understand the behaviour of their leadership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country's security and dignity is fully maintained and we don't need any clearance certificate from Congress," said Naqvi while speaking to ANI.

"The party (Congress) seems to be not doing well mentally. They have become a joke while making fun of our corona warriors and soldiers," he added.

The Union Minister further said that only the Congress does not mean Opposition and pointed out that leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati and several others have extended their support to the government at this hour.

"Congress does not mean Opposition. It is a family which fits in one photo frame. The members of this feudalistic family on their own become Opposition and its voice. It is like Indira is India and India is Indira or Congress is Opposition and Opposition is Congress," he said.

Sonia Gandhi alleges 'wrong decisions' by Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). She said that the current crisis on the border with China is attributable to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who also attended the meeting opined that the crisis on the border, if not tackled firmly, can lead to a serious situation.

Addressing the meeting, Sonia Gandhi also hit out at the government for "mercilessly" raising petrol and diesel prices for 17 consecutive days, even when global prices of crude oil were falling. She also noted that the "mismanagement" of the COVID-19 pandemic will be recorded as one of "most disastrous failures" of the Narendra Modi government.

(With ANI inputs)

