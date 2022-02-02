Mukhtar Naqvi slams Oppn Over Budget Criticism; Avers 'This Is Atmanirbhar Bharat Budget'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for complaining about the Union Budget 2022. Following the Finance Minister’s budget presentation on Tuesday, several Opposition leaders including Congress leaders had come forward criticising the same. Responding to the criticism, Naqvi said that the Opposition will not understand the budget designed with PM Modi’s vision.

Speaking about the criticism, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Opposition failed to understand the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Following this, Naqvi slammed the Opposition parties including the Congress and called them ignorant. "This is not election budget. The budget shows PM Modi’s vision. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat’s budget and the Opposition parties like the SP and Congress won’t understand it," Naqvi said.

Furthermore, the union minister slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the budget. Naqvi said that the Congress leader should have visited an Indian school if he wanted to understand the budget. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was ‘ignorant’ of Indian culture. Following the budget announcement, Congress had termed it a 'zero-sum budget'.

'Govt betrayed salaried & middle-class': Opposition

The Opposition on Tuesday criticised the Centre, saying that the Budget did not support the common man in any way. The Congress accused Finance Minister Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.

The Congress party was quick to rule out the announcements, calling the Union budget a 'zero-sum budget'. Taking to Twitter, former party President Rahul Gandhi listed down all the communities and categories of people, who as per him, did not reap any benefit out of the budget.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the government was 'lost in big words, signifying nothing but a Pegasus spin budget.'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said that the Budget introduced by the Centre has put SC, ST, BC, minorities, the farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees caused unhappiness and utter disappointment.

Key features of Union Budget 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action.

PM Gati Shakti Mission is driven by seven engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, extending national highways in 2022-23 by 25,000 km, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

On the direct taxation front, the Union Finance Minister proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, and extension of tax incentives for start-ups.

Perceived as a bid to regulate cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on income earned via the transfer of virtual digital assets.

Image: PTI/ ANI