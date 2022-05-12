Mukul Goel's Alleged Closeness To Samajwadi Party Key Reason For Ouster As UP DGP: Sources

In an exclusive scoop on Thursday, Republic TV learnt that Mukul Goel's closeness to Samajwadi Party was a key reason for his ouster as the Uttar Pradesh DGP. As per sources, he had become very close to the Akhilesh Yadav-led party during the recently concluded Assembly polls. His orders to some police officials were also perceived to be favouring SP. Moreover, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was upset as a conversation took place between Goel and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sources revealed. He was the ADG (Law and Order) in 2013 when the Muzaffarnagar riots broke out.

Moreover, a Public Interest Litigation alleging his involvement in the police recruitment scam is pending before the court. While he was suspended during the tenure of the Mayawati-led government for alleged irregularities in police recruitment, Goel was reinstated later. He has been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2003 and the President Police Medal for distinguished services in 2012.

Officially, the Yogi Adityanath-led government stated that Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel was removed for inefficiency and neglecting his work. He was appointed as the DGP on June 1, 2021. A 1987-batch IPS officer, he has a B.Tech degree from IIT Delhi. He has served in various capacities including the SP of Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Saharanpur and Meerut, the DIG in Kanpur, Bareilly and Agra ranges and the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force. He will now take charge as the Director-General of the Civil Defence department.

UP CM stresses on transparency

Since the commencement of his second term as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has taken several steps to crack down on corruption and usher in transparency. For instance, he asked all bureaucrats and ministers to make their movable and immovable assets public. This was one of the directives issued by the Chief Minister in a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 26. On this occasion, he also mandated that there must be no interference from the family members of ministers of the government.

"All public servants (IAS/PCS) should make a public declaration of all movable/immovable property of themselves and family members. These details should be made available on the online portal for the perusal of the public. Along with this, all Ministers should ensure that is no interference of their family members in government work," the UP CM stressed.