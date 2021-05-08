Mukul Roy Confims He'll Continue As BJP's 'soldier' In West Bengal, Ends TMC-bound Rumours

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy put speculations of his exit from BJP to rest and categorically stated that he would continue as a 'soldier' of the saffron party to 'restore democracy' in the state. The BJP leader's remarks came after rumours of Mukul Roy's exit from BJP did rounds on social media following the party's debacle in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections in which TMC emerged victorious by a one-sided margin. Stating that he was 'resolute' in his political path, Mukul Roy took to Twitter to urge everyone to put 'concoctions and conjectures to rest' regarding his future in West Bengal politics.

It is pertinent to point out that Mukul Roy, a former TMC leader, had been missing from the political scene in West Bengal after the conclusion of the final phase of the elections in April. A BJP national vice president, Mukul Roy won the Assembly elections from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency by a margin of over 35,000 votes.

My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) May 8, 2021

Post-poll violence in Bengal

After TMC routed BJP in Bengal polls on Sunday, violence was witnessed in parts of Bengal with several BJP and Left party offices being attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked as well. BJP offices at Arambagh, Siuri were ransacked and set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP party president JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has sent a 4-member panel to Bengal to assess the violence on the ground. BJP national spokesperson and senior SC advocate Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal, while some have demanded a 'President's rule' in Bengal - which the TMC has used to mock the BJP's claims.

Last Sunday, Mamata Banerjee managed to halt the BJP juggernaut, retaining West Bengal with TMC winning 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While BJP won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. Mamata Banerjee took oath for a 3rd consecutive term in spite of losing her Nandigram contest to Suvendu Adhikari by 1767 votes.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, asked the govt to file an affidavit within 3 days apprising it of the present law & order situation following post-poll violence. The HC has also directed the state govt to specify names of areas where violence has broken out. It also asks to list steps taken to prevent violence. BJP had urged the Calcutta HC to suo-moto cognizance of the incidents in the state, after Trinamool was voted back to power. The West Bengal assembly speaker was elected on Saturday amid a boycott by BJP in its first act as the Opposition party in the state.