'Mukul Roy Is Mir-Jafar To BJP': Saumitra Khan On Roy's Possible Return To TMC

The face of Bengal Politics took an interesting turn on Friday as BJP National Vice-President for the state and former TMC member Mukul Roy is in talks to rejoin Trinamool Congress. Citing the development, Bharatiya Janata Party member and MP from Bishnupur, West Bengal, Saumitra Khan took to his Twitter handle and expressed his opinion. Saumitra Khan referred to Mukul Roy as Mir Jafar for betraying BJP and rejoining TMC. He further said that the sooner people like Mukul Roy leave the party, the better it is for BJP. Khan further said that incidents like these cannot break the fighting spirit of BJP. He also reiterated his dedication and commitment towards BJP as its soldier.

Mukul Roy to rejoin TMC

Mukul Roy the former member of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is speculated to rejoin the party on Friday along with his son Subhransu Roy in Kolkata. Mukul Roy was one of the top leaders of TMC who left the party in 2017 following the Narada Sting Operation case and joined BJP. Since 2020, Roy has been serving as the National Vice-President of BJP.

Roy's decision comes following the uncertainty of his future with BJP as the party failed to make the desired impact in Bengal Elections 2021. It was also reported that Mukul Roy was disappointed with BJP's decision to elect Suvendhu Adhikari (also a former TMC member) as the Leader of Opposition.

Mukul Roy's decision was forthcoming after Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Mukul Roy's wife Krishna at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Earlier, Subhranshu Roy, who joined BJP in 2019, also took to his Twitter handle and shared some controversial statements. He voiced in favour of TMC and said that before criticizing the party which has been elected by the general public, one should do self-introspection. Mukul Roy was also silent about the post-poll violence that transpired in the state. Apart from Mukul Roy, other leaders like Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu, and Dipendu Biswas have also publicly voiced their desire to rejoin TMC.

Image Source- ANI