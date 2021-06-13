'Mukul Roy Was Trojan Horse', Says BJP's Tathagatha Roy; Questions If There Are More

After Mukul Roy switched his allegiance back to Trinamool Congress on Friday, BJP leader Tathagata Roy has called him a "Trojan Horse" for entering and learning all about BJP and "leaking everything to Mamata".

In a series of tweets, Tathagatha Roy first narrated the story of how Greeks were able to win the war against the formidable kingdom of Troy through the Trojan Horse.

The Greeks attempted to defeat Trojans for 10 years but failed. After which, they constructed a massive wooden horse (known as Trojan Horse today) and hid a select force of men inside the horse, while a majority of the Greek army pretended to sail away. The Trojans brought the horse into their city as a trophy of victory, however, the Greek force crept out of the horse at night and opened the gates of Troy for the rest of the Greek army to enter inside Troy, ultimately leading to the fall of the kingdom of Troy.

"Clearly Mukul Roy was a Trojan Horse. After having been welcomed into the BJP, gained access to its all-India leaders and hobnobbed with state BJP’s gullible leaders and learnt all about the party and its innermost detail, he went back and leaked everything to Mamata," Tathagatha Roy tweeted.

In the following tweet, the BJP leader has raised suspicion on the existence of more Trojan Horses in the BJP. "BTW I used to wonder why Mukul always avoided meeting me. Now it all figures," he said.

On Sunday, he re-tweeted a tweet from a BJP follower indicating that BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was close to Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy returns to TMC

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy on Friday was reinducted into TMC in presence of Supremo Mamata Banerjee. According to reports, Mukul Roy was seemingly miffed for not being given the post of Leader of the Opposition, given to Suvendu Adhikari after he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Mukul Roy had been absent in an important organizational meeting of the BJP and his silence on the post-poll violence in Bengal had set the rumour mills abuzz. He had lost his own Legislative Assembly election, following which he posted a tweet saying 'he would always be a BJP soldier.' Multiple other leaders including Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu and Dipendu Biswas have publicly expressed a desire to rejoin the Mamata Banerjee-led party after the election results.

Rajib Banerjee switching to TMC?

After Mukul Roy, there were rumours that Rajib Banerjee who joined BJP in January 2021 might rejoin TMC soon as he skipped a key party meeting on June 8. On Saturday, Rajib met TMC state secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence in Kolkata which gave heat to the speculations of him rejoining TMC.

However, after the meeting, Rajib Banerjee ended the speculations and said that it was just a courtesy meeting. This comes a day after BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. However, After meeting Kunal Ghosh, Rajib Banerjee addressed the media and confirmed that he is still with the BJP and said his meeting wasn't related to politics. He asserted that he has some personal principal differences with the party.