Mulayam Singh Yadav Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Son Akhilesh Accepts Honour

Samajwadi Party's founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Wednesday awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously by the central government, the second-highest civilian honor in the country in the field of public affairs. Samajwadi Party's chief and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav accepted the honour on behalf of his father, which was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Yadav received the award at a special event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which saw presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda along with other several Union ministers.

Mulayam Singh Yadav among 106 Padma Award winners

The government had announced the names of Padma Award winners on the eve of the Republic Day and Mulayam Singh Yadav was among 106 Padma Award recipients this year including Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna, Deepak Dhar, Raveena Tandon, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sudha Murty.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served for three terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in his political career spanning more than six decades, also served as the Minister of Defence in the Union Government. He was a seven-time Member of Parliament representing Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Sambhal and Kannauj constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and a ten-time member of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh and member of the Legislative Council.

The veteran politician was a prominent figure in Indian Politics, and was often referred to as 'Netaji' and 'Dhartiputra' by the party leaders and workers.

In September 2022, Yadav was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated following a long illness, where he died on October 10, at the age 82.

Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service. However, several leaders of the Samajwadi Party, had said that the Padma Vibhushan award doesn't do justice to the standing of the late leader and that he deserved 'Bharat Ratna'.