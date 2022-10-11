Mulayam Singh Cremated In Safai; Political, Business & Bollywood Stalwarts In Attendance

The country is mourning the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo, Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on Monday at 82 in Gurgram Hospital. The political leader's death has left his family and ardent supporters heartbroken.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites in Safai

The last rites of the late leader were organised at his ancestral Saifai village in Etawah district where he was cremated with full state honours. Earlier in the day, a huge crowd gathered at Safai Mela ground for the 'Antim darshan' of Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains. Also, prominent personalities from the Indian polity, Bollywood, and big Industrialists joined Netaji's final journey and paid their tribute. As his body was laid to rest "Netaji Amar Rahein" (Long Live Netaji) chants resonated all around.

#WATCH | Last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nBUezhZqq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the last rites of the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder in Saifai, Etawah. Expressing grief Singh stated, "We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. PM Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf".

Uttar Pradesh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM #MulayamSinghYadav in Saifai, Etawah. pic.twitter.com/BIzHqinVSE — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid his last tribute and said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was the leader of the people. People have come here to pay their last tributes. Throughout his life, he advocated for poor, farmers. Today the country is sad".

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, PSP chief Shivpal Yadav, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari, former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, and Supriya Sule, were also present during the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP Mulayam Singh.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also arrived at the ancestral village Saifai to pay their last respects to Netaji. Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani was also in attendance.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan reaches the ancestral village Saifai to pay their last respects to former CM of UP, #MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/iok6ZFCuS4 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Samajwadi Party patriarch passed away on Monday (October 10) around 8.30 a.m. at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 and was undergoing treatment. The SP founder was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and later to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) after his health deteriorated.

The prominent Indian politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav was born November 22, 1939, in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, and was famously known as 'Netaji'. He pursued B.A, and M.A in political science and started working as a lecturer after completing his education. He also used to participate in wrestling tournaments in his youth. He is survived by two sons-- Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

Mulayam Singh was groomed by the leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain who were actively involved in India's freedom struggle. In 1967, at the age of 28, Yadav was elected as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and served ten terms there.

He also served 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. In 1980, he became the president of the Lok Dal (People's Party) in Uttar Pradesh which later became a part of the Janata Dal (People's Party). He was then elected as leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and held that post until 1985. He also established himself as a socialist OBC leader, advocating reservation for the backward castes.

(Image: ANI)