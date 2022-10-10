Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Wrestling Champion, Who Used His Skills To Dethrone Opponents

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (82), who breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram, had an incredible story of landing in Indian politics.

Born in a peasant family of Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on November 22, 1939, he lived a life of poor in his village in Saifai, Etawa. In his early life, he was a famous wrestler and evidently, this skill changed his entire life. According to political pundits, Mulayam Yadav was first observed by then MLA of Jaswantnagar Nathu Singh when he was fighting with a local wrestler. It was Nathu Singh who guided him with all nuances of politics and eventually, young Mulayam kick-started his career as an MLA of the Sanyukta Socialist Party from Jaswantnagar in 1967.

Though he entered politics, pundits opined the leader had never let off his wrestling skills to use against his opponent. As per political experts, Mulayam Singh was impressed by Ram Manohar Lohia-- who was an activist in the Indian independence movement and a socialist political leader. It was said Singh also learnt political gimmicks from Lohia and used his ideology in pleasing the downtrodden people. In 1975, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency, he opposed the move and served in jail for more than 19 months. After his release from prison, he got a breakthrough in politics and was appointed as a Minister of state when the Janta Dal came to power as the first non-Congress government.

Mulayam Singh Yadav created his own pitch to play

During his tenure, Mulayam Singh used this opportunity to construct a base for his next inning as he played a masterstroke by implementing reservations for scheduled castes in cooperative institutions. This eventually made him a messiah of the backward caste communities. Some political pundits opined Mulayam made a mistake by directing police to fire on kar sevaks in 1990. This happened nearly two years before the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. However, some experts also underscored the step as a masterstroke to retain his image of a downtrodden and socialist leader.

Singh made strategies for his party from the backseat

Subsequently, in 1992, he founded his own party called-- Samajwadi Party (SP)-- and became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh a year later. At that time, he got massive support from another newly formed party Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). During the Dev Gowda government, he served as Minister of Defence and continued to hold the post until the government was toppled by NDA. Later, in 2012, when his party got a majority in the Assembly elections, he made his son the Chief Minister of the state and since then he had worked immensely behind the stage.

PM Modi calls him 'people's leader'

It is worth mentioning Mulayam was admitted to the hospital in August and was shifted to ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. Calling him the ground and people's leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his demise has pained him.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi recalled his meeting with the late leader when both were the Chief Ministers of their respective states. Meanwhile, in the next tweet, PM Modi called him "a key soldier for democracy" who fought during the Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi in 1975.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest," tweeted PM.

Image: ANI