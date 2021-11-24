Ahead of the UP Assembly polls, former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday invited poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party. He was present at a launch event of SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's book 'Rajneeti Ke Us Paar' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow along with party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Vishwas. On this occasion, veteran poet Uday Pratap made this revelation after which the whole auditorium erupted in laughter.

Poet Uday Pratap remarked, "Kumar Vishwas is a big poet. I want to say that Netaji was telling me that if he is not in any other party, why not invite him to join Samajwadi Party? Everyone agrees."

Vishwas was an integral part of India Against Corruption movement which began in 2011 to demand the creation of a Jan Lokpal Bill whereby an Ombudsman will inquire into corruption allegations against important public functionaries. Thereafter, he became a part of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi. While speculation has been rife about his joining BJP, he has maintained a distance from politics in the last few years. Taking to Twitter, Vishwas downplayed SP's invite and reiterated that he is not a part of politics.

SP eyes comeback in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on November 14, he exuded confidence in SP winning 400 seats in the UP polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls.