Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday (October 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 and was undergoing treatment. The SP founder was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and later to the Critical care unit (CCU) after his health deteriorated. Medanta Hospital administration in its release informed that he was receiving treatment under a "comprehensive team of specialists".

As the veteran leader is no more, here is a look at his long professional career

The prominent Indian politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav was born November 22, 1939, in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, and was famously known as 'Netaji'. He pursued B.A, B.Tand M.A in political science and started working as a lecturer after completing his education. He also used to participate in wrestling tournaments in his youth. He is survived by two sons-- Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

Mulayam Singh was groomed by the leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain who were actively involved in India's freedom struggle. In 1967, at the age of 28, Yadav was elected as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and served ten terms there. He also served 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. In 1980, he became the president of the Lok Dal (People's Party) in Uttar Pradesh which later became a part of the Janata Dal (People's Party). He was then elected as leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and held that post until 1985. He also established himself as a socialist OBC leader, advocating reservation for the backward castes.

Yadav served as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for three terms

1st term- In 1989, Mulayam Yadav became the Uttar Pradesh CM for the first time with the support of Congress and Janata Dal. Later in 1991, when the Congress withdrew their support, Mulayam lost to the BJP. READ | Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition critical; Gurugram hospital issues statement

2nd term- In 1992, Mulayam Singh Yadav formed Samajwadi Party (SP). He took over his second term as CM after winning elections in 1993 in alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi party (BSP). He then served as CM till June 1998.

3rd term- Yadav was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the third time in September 2003 and served the position till 2007 as he lost polls to BSP.

In 1996, Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mainpuri constituency and was appointed as India's Defence Minister.

Controversies

Mulayam Yadav landed himself in a big controversy after his remark over the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident during his rally which was heavily criticised. As the country was demanding stern action against the culprits, Yadav opposed this change in the law stating that "Ladke Ladke Hain..Galti ho jati hai (Boys will be Boys..they commit mistakes)".

In response to the 2014 Badaun gang rape and Yadav again made headlines after he said that rape takes place all over India but the media only shows that happens in UP. After this, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon criticised the remark and said "We say no to the dismissive, destructive attitude of, 'Boys will be boys".

On 19 August 2015, Yadav was summoned by the Judicial Magistrate of Mahoba district court in Uttar Pradesh after he said that gang rapes are impractical and rape victims in those cases tend to lie.

Yadav was also slapped with a disproportionate assets case by the CBI in 2007. A case was registered against Mulayam Singh his sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav as well as daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav.

Yadav Family Feuds

The Yadav family was divided into two feuding groups from the time Akhilesh Yadav became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012, surpassing Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. One of the groups, led by Akhilesh, enjoyed the support of his father's cousin and National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The rival group was led by Mulayam Singh and supported by his brother and State Chief of the Party, Shivpal Yadav, and a friend, former MP Amar Singh. Akhilesh had fired his uncle twice from his cabinet as it was seen by many as a direct challenge to his father, who has steadily supported Shivpal over Akhilesh.

On 30 December 2016, Mulayam Yadav expelled his son Akhilesh and his cousin Ram Gopal from the party for six years on the grounds of indiscipline, only to revoke the decision 24 hours later. On January 1, 2017, Akhilesh, stripped his father of the party presidency and instead named himself the chief patron of the party following the national convention of the party.

Shivpal Yadav then formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, his nephew (Akhilesh) announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Once again the uneasy truce between Shivpal Yadav and SP unraveled after the election results when the former complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader.

(Image: PTI/ANI)