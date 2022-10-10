Last Updated:

Mulayam Singh Yadav News: SP Patriarch No More; Cremated With Full State Honour

In a big loss for Indian polity, Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today at the age of 82. While he was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22, Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 2 after his health deteriorated. Since then, his condition remained critical.

Akhil Oka
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Image: PTI

16:13 IST, October 11th 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with full state honour

 

15:49 IST, October 11th 2022
Last rites ceremony of former CM of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav underway

 

15:08 IST, October 11th 2022
Thousands chant "Netaji amar rahein" as vehicle carries mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav

 

14:04 IST, October 11th 2022
Elevated platform constructed overnight

Scores of men and some machines worked through the night amid drizzle to create a platform for conducting the last rites of socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in UP's Saifai on Tuesday. They also raised a huge tarpaulin pandal supported by metal frames to cover the area before the platform amid drizzles and overcast skies. Both the platform and the pandal are created inside the Mela ground premises, where the famous annual Saifai Mahotsav was held until five years ago.  The platform is made of brick and cement and is around three-feet high with soil filled in it. 

12:51 IST, October 11th 2022
Pre-funeral rituals underway

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated. Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav performed the rituals before the funeral.

 

12:06 IST, October 11th 2022
TDP chief pays last respects to SP patriarch

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu paid last respects to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Saifai.

 

12:06 IST, October 11th 2022
Mortal remains kept at Saifai ground

The mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav have been kept at Numaish Ground in Saifai, Etawah for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.

 

10:17 IST, October 11th 2022
Congress deputes 2 leaders to attend final rites

Congress deputed former MP CM Kamal Nath, and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today.

10:09 IST, October 11th 2022
People to pay final respects to SP patriarch

The body of former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh is being taken to the exhibition ground pandal.

 

09:22 IST, October 11th 2022
Azam Khan pays last respects to SP patriarch

Accompanied by his son Abdullah, senior SP leader Azam Khan paid his last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

 

23:11 IST, October 10th 2022
Yadav family devastated by the passing away of Mulayam Singh

 

21:18 IST, October 10th 2022
Tej Pratap reaches Saifai, pays last respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav

While RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav and his younger son Tejashwi attended the National Executive meeting of the party, elder son Tej Pratap reached Uttar Pratap's Saifai to pay his last tribute to former Union Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

 

20:33 IST, October 10th 2022
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh's loved ones & followers pay him last tribute

 

20:02 IST, October 10th 2022
Aakhiri darshan of Mulayam Singh Yadav before cremation

Before cremation at 3 pm, former Union Minister Mulayam Singh's body will be kept at the Saifai Mela Ground at 10 am for the 'aakhiri darshan'. 

 

19:52 IST, October 10th 2022
Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav stand together in the time of grief

Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was seen comforting Akhilesh Yadav, placing his hand on his shoulder as the latter broke down.

19:23 IST, October 10th 2022
Etawah traders decide to keep markets closed on October 11

Traders in the Etawah district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10. 

19:09 IST, October 10th 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav to be cremated in Saifai at 3 pm on Tuesday

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.
 

18:21 IST, October 10th 2022
People queue up to get the last glimpse of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav

There was a long queue of people to get the last glimpse of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Yadavs' ancestral village, Saifa. For the convenience of all, the Samajwadi Party has setup a YouTube live stream. Tune in to watch here:- 

 

18:07 IST, October 10th 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached the Yadavs' ancestral village Saifai to pay his last tribute to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present.

 

17:52 IST, October 10th 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains reach his ancestral village, LIVE pictures here

 

17:34 IST, October 10th 2022
Hundreds gather at SP office in Lucknow to mourn demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

All roads in Lucknow on Monday led to the Vikramaditya Marg Samajwadi Party office, where hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered after learning about the demise of their 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav.

17:19 IST, October 10th 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains reach Etawah

The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav has reached Etawah. On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party patriarch will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah.

17:06 IST, October 10th 2022
RJD pays homage to Mulayam Singh Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal paid homage to the former Defense Minister of the country, former Chief Minister of UP and senior socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav ji after his passing away earlier in the day. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared pictures on his social media.

 

16:50 IST, October 10th 2022
'Share the grief with the family': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing away

After Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing away, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he 'shares the grief with the family'. 

 

16:29 IST, October 10th 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar extends condolence to the bereaved Yadav family on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Read his full statement here:- 

 

16:16 IST, October 10th 2022
Yogi Adityanath's emotional post on Twitter for Mulayam Singh Yadav 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bids adieu to his predecessor to the post-Mulayam Singh Yadav in a thread of tweets. 

 

15:53 IST, October 10th 2022
'He always used to work for people': JP Nadda expresses grief on the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

BJP National President JP Nadda expressed grief on the demise of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He always used to work for the people and was very popular among the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters," he said while speaking to the reporters. 

15:39 IST, October 10th 2022
RJD's National Executive meeting altered on account of Mulayam Singh's unfortunate demise

On account of the unfortunate demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, at the directions of founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, altered the schedule for the National Executive meeting taking place in Delhi's NDMC convention centre. 

“In view of the sad demise of respected Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the great man who took socialist ideology to the roads and slums, the program has been changed on the instructions of respected Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji," MP Manoj Kumar Jha informed. 

 

14:56 IST, October 10th 2022
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to SP patriarch's demise

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a leader who spent his life connecting with the poor. Mulayam Ji was a big name among all the leaders who lived till now. The interesting thing is that despite his age, he used to come to the house and listen to every statement," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. 

14:42 IST, October 10th 2022
Fadnavis condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a senior politician of the country. He has played a role in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the politics of the country. He was a big name among the old socialists. We are all deeply saddened by his passing. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss." 

