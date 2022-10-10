Quick links:
Image: PTI
#WATCH | Last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nBUezhZqq1— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/izWB7prPHT— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
#LIVE | A large sea of people chants "Netaji amar rahein" as a vehicle carries mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav for his last rites, in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/n3dSdapQ99— Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022
Scores of men and some machines worked through the night amid drizzle to create a platform for conducting the last rites of socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in UP's Saifai on Tuesday. They also raised a huge tarpaulin pandal supported by metal frames to cover the area before the platform amid drizzles and overcast skies. Both the platform and the pandal are created inside the Mela ground premises, where the famous annual Saifai Mahotsav was held until five years ago. The platform is made of brick and cement and is around three-feet high with soil filled in it.
Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated. Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav performed the rituals before the funeral.
#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। अखिलेश यादव ने अपनी पत्नी डिंपल यादव के साथ अंतिम संस्कार से पहले की विधियां की। pic.twitter.com/dS4oCEEc2u— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 11, 2022
Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu paid last respects to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Saifai.
Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu pays last respects to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Saifai, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Ivjt7f9A23— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
The mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav have been kept at Numaish Ground in Saifai, Etawah for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav kept at Numaish Ground in Saifai, Etawah for people to pay their last respects.— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
His last rites will be performed with full state honours. pic.twitter.com/xeApBc5hM0
Congress deputed former MP CM Kamal Nath, and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today.
The body of former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh is being taken to the exhibition ground pandal.
उत्तर प्रदेश: राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह के पार्थिव शरीर को नुमाइश ग्राउंड पंडाल ले जाया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/r2Rgch7BQt— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 11, 2022
Accompanied by his son Abdullah, senior SP leader Azam Khan paid his last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
October 10, 2022
While RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav and his younger son Tejashwi attended the National Executive meeting of the party, elder son Tej Pratap reached Uttar Pratap's Saifai to pay his last tribute to former Union Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.
गरीबों वंचितों एवं शोषित के महीसा एवं धरती पुत्र आदरणीय स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पैतृक आवास सैफई में जाकर पुण्य आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित किया ।— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 10, 2022
ईश्वर अपने चरणों में स्थान दें । pic.twitter.com/vwwKVfXjJM
October 10, 2022
Before cremation at 3 pm, former Union Minister Mulayam Singh's body will be kept at the Saifai Mela Ground at 10 am for the 'aakhiri darshan'.
आदरणीय नेताजी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए उनका पार्थिव शरीर कल सुबह 10 बजे सैफ़ई मेला ग्राउंड के पंडाल में रखा जाएगा।— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022
तत्पश्चात दोपहर 3 बजे अंतिम संस्कार होगा।
Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was seen comforting Akhilesh Yadav, placing his hand on his shoulder as the latter broke down.
Traders in the Etawah district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.
There was a long queue of people to get the last glimpse of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Yadavs' ancestral village, Saifa. For the convenience of all, the Samajwadi Party has setup a YouTube live stream. Tune in to watch here:-
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached the Yadavs' ancestral village Saifai to pay his last tribute to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral village Saifai. UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fgitM1lziM
#WATCH | Mortal remains of former Defence Minister and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav reached his ancestral village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
His last rites will be held there tomorrow, on October 11 pic.twitter.com/NiTjHAHjPS
All roads in Lucknow on Monday led to the Vikramaditya Marg Samajwadi Party office, where hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered after learning about the demise of their 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav has reached Etawah. On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party patriarch will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal paid homage to the former Defense Minister of the country, former Chief Minister of UP and senior socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav ji after his passing away earlier in the day. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared pictures on his social media.
दिल्ली में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय परिषद एवं खुला अधिवेशन कार्यक्रम में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की ओर से देश के पूर्व रक्षामंत्री, यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ समाजवादी नेता धरती पुत्र मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। #MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/WwqEoto7wq— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 10, 2022
After Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing away, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he 'shares the grief with the family'.
उत्तर प्रदेशचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री,माजी केंद्रीय मंत्री व समाजवादी पक्षाचे माजी अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव यांचे निधन झाले. उत्तर प्रदेश च्या जडणघडणीत मुलायम सिंह जी यांचे खूप मोठे योगदान आहे.मी त्यांच्या परिवाराच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्याला चिरशांती प्रदान करो.— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 10, 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar extends condolence to the bereaved Yadav family on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Read his full statement here:-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bids adieu to his predecessor to the post-Mulayam Singh Yadav in a thread of tweets.
मैं स्वयं श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पैतृक निवास स्थान सैफई जाकर उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश शासन एवं प्रदेश की जनता की ओर से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करूंगा।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022
ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।
वे हमारी स्मृतियों में सदैव जीवंत रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/c9avevPVpF
BJP National President JP Nadda expressed grief on the demise of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He always used to work for the people and was very popular among the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters," he said while speaking to the reporters.
On account of the unfortunate demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, at the directions of founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, altered the schedule for the National Executive meeting taking place in Delhi's NDMC convention centre.
“In view of the sad demise of respected Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the great man who took socialist ideology to the roads and slums, the program has been changed on the instructions of respected Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji," MP Manoj Kumar Jha informed.
“समाजवादी विचारधारा क़ो सड़क और झोपड़ी तक पहुँचाने वाले महान व्यक्ति, आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव के देहांत के दुःखद क्षण को देखते हुए आदरणीय श्री @laluprasadrjd जी के निर्देश से कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा में बदलाव किया गया है”— बिहार राजद (@RJD_BiharState) October 10, 2022
-मा० सांसद श्री @manojkjhadu @RJDforIndia @yuva_rajad pic.twitter.com/RJ9UyUnLz2
"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a leader who spent his life connecting with the poor. Mulayam Ji was a big name among all the leaders who lived till now. The interesting thing is that despite his age, he used to come to the house and listen to every statement," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a senior politician of the country. He has played a role in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the politics of the country. He was a big name among the old socialists. We are all deeply saddened by his passing. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss."