Scores of men and some machines worked through the night amid drizzle to create a platform for conducting the last rites of socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in UP's Saifai on Tuesday. They also raised a huge tarpaulin pandal supported by metal frames to cover the area before the platform amid drizzles and overcast skies. Both the platform and the pandal are created inside the Mela ground premises, where the famous annual Saifai Mahotsav was held until five years ago. The platform is made of brick and cement and is around three-feet high with soil filled in it.