Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away: Political Fraternity Pays Tribute To SP Patriarch

On Monday, Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 2 after his health deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22. Since then, his condition remained critical, and was put on life-saving drugs.

People from different walks of life are paying heartfelt tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Political fraternity too expressed grief after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

Political fraternity pays condolences

Taking to Twitter, the Indian National Congress mourned the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. "The death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of the Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country, and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give him a place at his feet and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this loss," read INC's official statement.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also condoled the former Defence Minister's demise, stating, "My heartfelt condolences to Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family, all members of Samajwadi Party and its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & former CM of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work and service. He will be hugely missed."

My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & Fmr CM of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work&service. He will be hugely missed. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 10, 2022

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said that it is like a collapse of a stone of the Indian democratic foundation. "The news of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Netaji', the socialist leader and son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is like the collapse of a stone of Indian democratic foundation. As the former Chief Minister of UP, and Union Minister, he served the public. He stood against communalism throughout his life. Peace," he tweeted.

समाजवादी नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश के धरती पुत्र मुलायम सिंह यादव ‘नेता जी’ के निधन का समाचार भारतीय लोकतांत्रिक नींव के एक पत्थर के ढह जाने जैसा है.



यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में उन्होंने जनता की सेवा की. वे आजीवन सांप्रदायिकता के ख़िलाफ़ खड़े रहे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 10, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I got the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God give the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

Working president of TRS, KTR also mourned the demise of the Samajwadi Party patriarch. KTR tweeted, "My wholehearted condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and the entire family of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Rest in peace 'Netaji'. This is truly the end of an era in Indian politics and my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders and loyalists."

My wholehearted condolences to Sri @yadavakhilesh Ji and the entire family of Sri Mulayam Ji



Rest in peace Neta Ji 🙏



This is truly end of an era in Indian politics & my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders/loyalists https://t.co/1Z776lJWbp — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 10, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The death of the founder of SP party and senior politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav is very sad. His death is an irreparable loss to the political world. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family and supporters to bear this immense loss."

सपा पार्टी के संस्थापक व वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।

उनका निधन राजनीतिक जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें एवं परिजनों तथा समर्थकों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/3EB2g0CfF2 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah said, "I join my father and all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Akhilesh Yadav & his entire family. 'Netaji' was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace."

I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/UndVFrUCxh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 10, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "My heart is saddened by the news of the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav. During his long political career, Netaji served the country and society while holding various constitutional posts. May God grant peace to the virtuous soul and strength to the bereaved family. Peace."

समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक और UP के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन के समाचार से मन दुःखी है।



नेताजी ने अपने लंबे राजनीतिक जीवन में विभिन्न संवैधानिक पदों पर रहते हुए देश व समाज की सेवा की। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को शांति व शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/rQHUqm6tx3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 10, 2022

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Saddened by the passing away of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. My prayers are for the departed soul & for his family, friends & supporters."

Saddened by passing away of SP patriarch Sh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. My prayers for the departed soul & for his family,friends & supporters.



सपा संरक्षक श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से दुखी हूं।इस घड़ी में दिवंगत आत्मा और उनके परिवार,दोस्तों और समर्थकों के लिए मेरी प्रार्थना। pic.twitter.com/IK5ox9iyla — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 10, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and senior leader of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Peace."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का समाचार दुःखद है। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 10, 2022

General secretary of Indian National Congress Priyanka Vadra said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India, and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and the supporters of Mulayam Singh Yadav."

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot mourned the demise of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences on the demise of founder-patron of Samajwadi Party, former Central Minister & former CM of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav. As a veteran politician, his contribution was immense. May his family find the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace."

My heartfelt condolences on demise of founder-patron of @samajwadiparty, former central minister & former CM of UP, Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji. As a veteran politician his contribution was immense. May his family find strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned Mulayam Singh's demise. "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society, and the state. His death is very painful," he tweeted.

"Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh had the best relations. Whenever we met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

राजनीति में विरोधी होने के बावजूद मुलायम सिंह जी के सबसे अच्छे संबंध थे। जब भी उनसे भेंट होती तो वे बड़े खुले मन से अनेक विषयों पर बात करते। अनेक अवसरों पर उनसे हुई बातचीत मेरी स्मृति में सदैव तरोताज़ा रहेगी। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों एवं समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

AAP Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The death of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav who fought for the rights of backward classes in the political world is very sad. My condolences to his well-wishers, loved ones, and supporters. May Lord Ram rest his soul at his feet and grant him peace."