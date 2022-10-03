Mulayam Singh Yadav Shifted To Critical Care Unit; Gurugram Hospital Issues Statement

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the Critical Care Unit (CCU), informed Medanata Hospital administration. On Monday, the hospital located in Gurugram released the first official health update of the veteran Samajwadi leader famously known as 'Netaji' and informed that he is undergoing treatment under a "comprehensive team of specialists".

This comes a day after Yadav was shifted to the Intensive care unit (ICU) after his health deteriorated. Notably, he has been under treatment since August 22.

Medanta Hospital releases Mulayam Singh Yadav's Health update

"Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted to the Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital Gurgaon and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists", as per Medanta Hospital

Meanwhile, family members of Netaji are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Delhi earlier this morning.

Political leaders express concern over Netaji's Health

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. PM Modi assured to provide whatever possible assistance required in Mulayam Yadav's treatment.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and inquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के अस्वस्थ होने की जानकारी मिलने पर मैंने उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी से फ़ोन पर बात करके उनका कुशल क्षेम जाना है। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the SP leader. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health. "

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Worried about the health of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Thiru. Mulayam Singh. Hoping that he makes a full and quick recovery."