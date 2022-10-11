Mulayam Singh Yadav Would Come Sit With Me In Parliament, Share Old Stories: Rajnath Singh

Among the people in Etawah's Saifai attending the final rites, with full state honours, of former Union Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was his successor to the post, Rajnath Singh. Visibly emotional, Singh remembered his decades-long association with Mulayam Singh during an interaction with the media.

Singh revealed how during Parliament sessions, Yadav would often get up from the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha to sit next to him in the treasury benches and share old stories. “That was the kind of friendship we shared,” Singh said.

'PM Modi could not come but asked me to pay tribute on his behalf'

The Defence Minister added, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf."

Leaders from across India's political spectrum, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid their respects. Not just that, Abhishek Bachchan from the film industry, and business Anil Ambani bid their final goodbyes as did thousands of his supporters who walked in the procession from the family house to the cremation grounds.

#WATCH | "Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not come to Saifai to pay tribute but has asked me to do that on his behalf," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the last rites of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral village Saifai pic.twitter.com/xhzXPw8mfi — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on October 10, Monday. While he was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22, Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 2 after his health deteriorated. Since then, his condition remained critical and was put on life-saving drugs.