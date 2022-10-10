Mulayam Singh's Loyalist Reveals Saifai Villagers 'extremely Upset' Over Netaji's Demise

On Monday, Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 2 after his health deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22. Since then, his condition remained critical and was put on life-saving drugs.

People from different walks of life are paying heartfelt tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, SP Patriarch's loyalist and Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai's head Ramphal Valmiki said, “People of the entire village are extremely upset. We heard that by evening ‘Netaji’s’ body will be brought here and kept at the place where he used to meet people.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's office said, “On Tuesday, the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

UP Govt declares 3-day State mourning

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government declared three-day mourning in the State on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. Calling him a pillar of socialism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is extremely sad.