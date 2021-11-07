Mullaperiyar Dam Row: Panneerselvam Says AIADMK Has 'moral Right To Protest' Govt Decision

Shortly after Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced about increasing the water level of Mullaperiyar dam, AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam slammed the water resource minister remarking that he is playing with words for avoiding the queries and concerns related to the Mullaperiyar dam. Further expressing his disagreement with the state government's decision, he said that AIADMK has the moral right to protest over the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

"With the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam not reaching 142 feet and the water not reaching the Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts, what is the need to open water to Kerala from the Mullaperiyar dam in the presence of Kerala ministers", he added. Further raising questions on Tamil Nadu government officials, he said "Why did the officials on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government attend the opening if the Kerala government has arbitrarily opened the dam." Panneerselvam also sought a response to his report given on October 30, 2021. Speaking about the same, the former chief minister further warned the state government to explain the circumstances leading to the release of water before water shortage reached the permitted level.

Panneerselvam opposes Duraimurugan's statement

Meanwhile, the AIADMK coordinator also refuted the statements made by DMK leader and Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan and said that he has visited the dam at least 14 times since 2002. His statement came after the DMK leader said that Panneerselvam has never visited the Mullaperiyar Dam.

The AIADMK has also announced to hold a protest in five districts of Tamil Nadu over the storage and release of water on November 9.

Earlier on October 30, the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala which are operated by Tamil Nadu were raised further as the water level in the reservoir rose to 138.90 feet. As per the officials, the three spillway shutters were raised as the water was being released downstream. On the same day, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine asked the Tamil Nadu authorities to draw more water from the dam since there was no dip in the inflow.

Tamil Nadu govt to increase the storage capacity of Mullaperiyar dam

Tamil Nadu Water Minister Durai Murugan informed on Friday that the water storage capacity of the Mullaperiyar dam would be increased to 142 feet from the existing 139.05 feet after November 30. He also said that the state government is aiming to increase the height of the dam to 152 feet after reconstructing and strengthening the Baby dam.

Image: ANI/PTI/Facebook/@Duraimurugan