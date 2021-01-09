Mullivaikkal Memorial At Jaffna University Bulldozed By Sri Lanka; EPS, OPS Condemn Action

Students at the University of Jaffna protested on the early hours of Saturday after the Sri Lankan government destroyed the Mullivaikkal memorial in the varsity premises. The Mullivaikkal memorial - a monument paying tribute to thousands of Tamilians who lost their lives during the struggle for Tamil Eelam - was bulldozed by Sri Lankan authorities on Saturday as the students watched on. Local reports suggested students breaking out into instant protests as the authorities were carrying out the demolition.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami expressed shock over the actions of the Sri Lankan authorities and condemned the actions of the government. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Pannerselvam condemned the 'despicable act of racism' and said that the actions hurt the sentiments of the Tamils who were fighting for justice for those who were massacred in the Eelam war.

உலக தமிழர்களை பெரும் வேதனையில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ள இலங்கை அரசின் இந்த மாபாதக செயலுக்கும் அதற்கு துணை போன யாழ்ப்பாண பல்கலைக்கழக துணை வேந்தருக்கும் எனது கடும் கண்டனங்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.(2/2) — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) January 9, 2021

ஈழப்போரில் ஈவு இரக்கமின்றி கொத்துக் கொத்தாக கொல்லப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கு நீதி கிடைக்க போராடிக் கொண்டிருக்கிற வேளையில், தமிழர்களின் உணர்வை மேலும் ரணப்படுத்தும், இனவெறியினரின் இந்த இழிசெயல் கடும் கண்டனத்திற்குரியது. ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாத இக்கொடுஞ்செயலை மிகவும் வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கிறேன். — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) January 9, 2021

DMK Chief and CM hopeful MK Stalin also shared a tweet mentioning his 'strongest condemnation' over the demolition of the Mullivaikkal memorial at the University of Jaffna. Referring to it as a continuation of the destruction of Tamil identity, the leader expressed his shock over the treatment of Tamil Eelams in Sri Lanka

As per local reports, the students and locals at Jaffna began protesting as the news of the memorial being bulldozed spread. The students reportedly demanded to know from the University's vice-chancellor as to why the monument was being bulldozed but was shut outside the campus gates, as per reports. Earlier, a report from a foreign media suggested that the vice-chancellor who preceded the present one was suspended by the authorities for not demolishing the memorial.

EAM Jaishankar makes a strong pitch for rights of Tamilians

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday made a strong pitch for the reconciliation of the Tamil community during his three-day visit to Colombo. He spoke out firmly in favour of Tamilians in Sri Lanka and reiterated India’s stand in support of the 13th Amendment, which entails greater representation for the community, as well as reaffirms the importance of the language. During his visit, Jaishankar said, "It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled. That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka will surely be advanced as a consequence.” The message signifies the importance India gives to the aspirations of the Sri Lankan Tamil community. In its tenure, the NDA government has undertaken various efforts including housing projects and cultural restoration for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

