Mumbai: 7 Sena Workers Arrested For Attack On Eknath Shinde's Son Shrikant's Office

A day after Shiv Sena workers pelted stones at rebel Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde's son Dr Shrikant Shinde's office, Thane's Ulhasnagar police arrested seven Shiv Sena workers in connection with the attack, informed the police. Shrikant Shinde is an MP from the Kalyan constituency.

"Thane's Ulhasnagar police arrested seven Shiv Sena workers in connection with the attack on Eknath Shinde's son's office," said Thane Police.

On Saturday, the rebel minister's son's office was attacked by a mob of 8 to 10 people, following which, a video of the incident was widely circulated.

An Ulhasnagar police station official informed that Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been arrested under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shinde Camp moves SC over disqualification notice

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camp on June 26 moved the Supreme Court challenging the ouster of Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, sources informed Republic TV. The matter is to be listed at 10.30 a.m. on June 27 for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench of the apex court comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, sources informed.

On June 21, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had removed rebel minister Eknath Shinde as Sena’s legislative party leader. He was replaced by Ajay Choudhary. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing Shinde.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati wrote to Deputy Speaker Zirwal stating that Shinde will remain their leader in the legislature. However, no steps have been taken, and Chaudhary continues to serve as Shiv Sena's legislative leader.