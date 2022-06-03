Mumbai: 8 MNS Workers Detained For Distributing Raj Thackeray's Letter On Loudspeaker Row

Mumbai Police, on Friday, June 3, detained eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for door-to-door distribution of party chief Raj Thackeray's letter appealing to the public to report to police if permissible decibel limits for loudspeakers are violated.

The MNS activists were distributing pamphlets in Mumbai's Chembur area when the police officials arrived and detained eight workers.

Raj Thackeray addresses MNS workers; wants letter delivered across homes

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, on Thursday, told his party workers that he is looking at ending the loudspeaker row for which "wider support of people" would be needed.

In a letter uploaded on his official Twitter handle, Thackeray said that loudspeakers had become a national issue after his party took it up.

"We have to end the loudspeaker issue permanently. All you need to do is to ensure that my letter will reach to every household in the areas where you reside. We need wider support of people for our demand (of banning loudspeakers)," he said in the letter.

Raj Thackeray's message to the general public

In the letter, Raj Thackeray has asked people to report to the police station if the volume of loudspeakers exceeds 55 decibels. It noted:

"If the law is not complied with by the police even after being reported, concerned police will be accused of contempt of court.

"If one doesn't abide by the rules, dial 100. Please call up the police and file a complaint. If required, tag them on official police handles on Facebook and Twitter. Don't forget to keep a record of it.

"Most importantly, please save the name and number of the MNS worker who will hand over this pamphlet to you. If you are in any problem, the MNS workers will reach out to you."

During his rally on Gudi Padwa and later in Aurangabad, Thackeray had said that loudspeakers atop masjids must be removed, failing which MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa at high volumes.