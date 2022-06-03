Mumbai: 8 MNS Workers Detained For Distributing Raj Thackeray's Letter On Loudspeaker Row

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Republic
Mumbai Police, on Friday, June 3, detained eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for door-to-door distribution of party chief Raj Thackeray's letter appealing to the public to report to police if permissible decibel limits for loudspeakers are violated.
The MNS activists were distributing pamphlets in Mumbai's Chembur area when the police officials arrived and detained eight workers.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, on Thursday, told his party workers that he is looking at ending the loudspeaker row for which "wider support of people" would be needed.
In a letter uploaded on his official Twitter handle, Thackeray said that loudspeakers had become a national issue after his party took it up.
"We have to end the loudspeaker issue permanently. All you need to do is to ensure that my letter will reach to every household in the areas where you reside. We need wider support of people for our demand (of banning loudspeakers)," he said in the letter.
In the letter, Raj Thackeray has asked people to report to the police station if the volume of loudspeakers exceeds 55 decibels. It noted:
During his rally on Gudi Padwa and later in Aurangabad, Thackeray had said that loudspeakers atop masjids must be removed, failing which MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa at high volumes.