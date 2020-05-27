SP's Abu Azmi Defies Distancing In Big Dharna For Migrants Outside Mumbai Police Station

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday sat on a 'dharna' outside Nagpada police station in Mumbai along with his followers alleging mistreatment of migrant workers. In a video accessed by Republic TV, it is seen that 100 of his followers gathered and violated social distancing norms. The protest comes at a time when the number of positive cases in Mumbai, which is the worst affected city in the country, has crossed 30,000.

'The migrant workers are treated like dogs'

Speaking about the protest, Azmi alleged that the senior woman officer of the police station refused to listen to his complaint and asked him to leave. He demanded that the police officer should be suspended. Azmi said, "I am a public representative, I am not a common man. I have been elected by the people and we will raise their questions in front of the government. The whole world is criticising India for its handling of the migrant worker crisis."

"Lakhs of people are coming to Mumbai. I had told earlier as well that don't allow the police single-handedly to manage them, make a committee of MLAs, Corporators and NGOs which will work in coordination with them. Nobody listened to me. Forms are filled up in police stations regarding the locations the migrant workers want to go, these police officers are treating these workers like dogs. There are very few police stations which treat them with respect," the head of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit said.

He added, "They are called and then dropped to railway stations where they are made to stand in lines for many hours and then they are told that trains are cancelled, 'now go back home.' and then they are lathi-charged too when they refuse. The police officer refused to talk to me as well and that is why we are sitting on this dharna. I have spoken to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as well. I want this woman officer to be suspended."

